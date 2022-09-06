Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of VOW3 traded down €5.46 ($5.57) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €143.50 ($146.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €149.31.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

