Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 8,959 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.23% of Chart Industries worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 227.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

GTLS opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

