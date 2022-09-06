Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 494.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,542 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.32% of Clean Harbors worth $19,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Shares of CLH opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

