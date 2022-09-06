Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3 %

WM stock opened at $170.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average of $157.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

