Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $25.73 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

