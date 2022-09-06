Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 10,229 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.