Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 19,646 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.