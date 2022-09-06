Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 24,342 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,226 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,342 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $29,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.95.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $130.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

