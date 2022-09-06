Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 949,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,006,000 after buying an additional 271,174 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 62,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

