Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.55. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Waldencast Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Waldencast by 160.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Waldencast by 3.4% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Waldencast by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $8,883,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

