Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.55. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 1,700 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
