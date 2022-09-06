Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,264 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

