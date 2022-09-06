Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Buys 201 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.