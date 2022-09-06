Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,682 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $55.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

