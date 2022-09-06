Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $152,211,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 204.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,036,000 after purchasing an additional 282,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $421.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

