Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

