Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.34. 7,259,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,518. The firm has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Walmart by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,224,000 after buying an additional 617,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Walmart by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 322,302 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

