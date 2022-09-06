WAX (WAXP) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $205.32 million and $7.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00075087 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,926,930,817 coins and its circulating supply is 2,157,378,771 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

