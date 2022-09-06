Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL):
- 9/2/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/22/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/18/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $1.50.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RIGL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 27,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,908. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.
Insider Activity at Rigel Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.