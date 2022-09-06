Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL):

9/2/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/18/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $1.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 27,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,908. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Insider Activity at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

