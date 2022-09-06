Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of WB stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. Weibo has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 164.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

