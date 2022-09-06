Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. 12,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,260. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. Welltower has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.