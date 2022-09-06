Wilder World 1-Day Volume Reaches $651,397.00 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $22.49 million and approximately $651,397.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.17 or 0.99909164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00135577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023383 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

