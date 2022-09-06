Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.64 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
