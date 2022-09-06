WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

KR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 273,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

