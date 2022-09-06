WJ Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIA traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $311.44. 273,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,762. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

