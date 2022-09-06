WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 0.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,836. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

