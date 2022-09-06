WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $18.30 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,026 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,309,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,140,000 after acquiring an additional 278,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 401.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,653 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.