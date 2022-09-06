WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,738 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 99,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.