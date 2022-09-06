Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.95. 425,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Workiva by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.