WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Up to $42.04

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $43.50. WPP shares last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Macquarie cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $958.33.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of WPP

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.