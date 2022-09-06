X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 266.77%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 616.81%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 120.56 -$142.10 million ($1.85) -1.67 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 25.86 -$88.70 million ($3.32) -0.34

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -6,551.06% -59.32% -44.86% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.80% -89.46%

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

