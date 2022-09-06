Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:XIN opened at $0.51 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

