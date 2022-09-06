XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Lifted by Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,042 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises 19.2% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $241,853,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,678,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $56.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.