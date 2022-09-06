Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $6.39

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.71. Zeta Global shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 32,028 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 319.87% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at $119,136,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at $119,136,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,671 shares of company stock worth $1,454,067. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 547,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

