ZoidPay Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZoidPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $40.33 million and $26,808.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZoidPay alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031174 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041273 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00081790 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002523 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay (ZPAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZoidPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZoidPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.