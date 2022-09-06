ZooKeeper Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,805.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.10 million and $175,805.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 235,958,338 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
