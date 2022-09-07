12,952 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in PPL by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,515,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,279,000 after buying an additional 638,990 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 732,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL Announces Dividend

NYSE PPL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,743. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.