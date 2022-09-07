17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. 17 Education & Technology Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.83 million for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 41.35%.
17 Education & Technology Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of YQ opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.40. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.48.
17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
