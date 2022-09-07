1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $9,569.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00091322 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

