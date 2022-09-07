20,000 Shares in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USX. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 478,499 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 151,823 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 96,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSE:USX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.