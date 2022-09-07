20,000 Shares in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USX. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 478,499 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 151,823 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 96,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:USX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.29 million. Analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.