21,873 Shares in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MediWound as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 46,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,348. MediWound Ltd. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

