2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.50. 2seventy bio shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 959 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

2seventy bio Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,660.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $20,975,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

