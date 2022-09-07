3,106 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

