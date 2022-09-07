35,000 Shares in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Friess Associates LLC grew its position in Assertio by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of Assertio stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 17,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,019. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.