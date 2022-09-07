35,000 Shares in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Friess Associates LLC grew its position in Assertio by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Assertio Stock Performance
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
