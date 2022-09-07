3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a one year low of $115.98 and a one year high of $194.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

