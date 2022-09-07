42,906 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CarGurus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CarGurus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

