5,809 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NYSE C traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. 366,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,312,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

