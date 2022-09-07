6,604 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,604 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 128,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,002. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,865.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,707 shares of company stock worth $1,497,826 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.