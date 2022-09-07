675,496 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 675,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,305,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.22% of Hess as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

