750,000 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,000. AT&T makes up approximately 2.0% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 788,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,773,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

