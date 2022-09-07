AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.17

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 79783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $35.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

