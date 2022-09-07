AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.17

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 79783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Further Reading
